No power issues after TS formation: Jagadish Reddy

The situation changed after formation of Telangana as 24 hours electricity supply was ensured to all sectors by the State government, he added.

Published: 12:19 am

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday said that 24 hour electricity supply has played a vital role in providing irrigation facility to the farmers and in boosting cultivation in non-ayacut areas also.

Laying foundation stone for 132/33 KV sub-station being taken up at a cost of Rs 39 lakh at Nagaram in the district, Jagadish Reddy said that power cuts and low voltage were a major problem for farmers before formation of Telangana. He recollected the days, when he use to study in the light of lanterns at his native place Nagaram until his 10th class as there was no power supply to his village. The situation changed after formation of Telangana as 24 hours electricity supply was ensured to all sectors by the State government, he added.

Reminding that Thungathurthy Assembly Constituency was getting Godavari water from Kaleshwaram Project through SRSP canal, he said that Kaleshwaram was a lift irrigation project, which required electricity. Hence, we can’t forget the contribution of the electricity department in this regard, he added. A majority of the population in Thungathurthy Assembly Constituency were depended on agriculture as the area had no industries. But, livelihood of people of the area was badly impacted due to the negligence of successive governments in united Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that chain linked irrigation tanks dug by Kakatiya rulers were highest in the area of Thungathurthy compared to any other area in the State. Renovation of chain linked tanks under Mission Kakatiya and filling them with Godavari waters through SRSP canal has completely changed the socio-economic conditions in the area, he opined.

He reminded that the earlier people were involved in political clashes as there was no work. But now situation has changed with proper and adequate power supply there was enough work for everyone. Stating that electricity consumption also increased with usage of agricultural pump sets due to improvement in ground level water, he said new sub-stations were being set up to meet the demand. He asked the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TSSPDCL) Chairman & Managing Director Raghuma Reddy, who attended the programme, to complete the sub-station of Nagaram within three months.

Raghuma Reddy said that 29 sub-stations of 33/11 KV have been sanctioned for Suryapet district and works of majority of them were completed. In addition to them, five sub-stations have sanctioned to the district recently. There was no such conditions of low voltage and burning of agricultural pump sets, which was faced by the farmers earlier, as the quality electricity was being supplied to them round the clock. Later, Jagadish Reddy also inaugurated an Anganwadi centre building constructed at the cost of Rs 14.5 lakhs on the premises of Government School of Nagaram. Transco and Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, Thungathurthy MLA Gadari Kishore and Suryapet Zilla Parishad Chairperson Gujja Deepika Yungender Rao attended the programme.

