No priority for BCs, women in BJP: Tula Uma

Though the BJP made a tall promise of making a BC as the Chief Minister, if it was voted to power, was only an empty promise, she rued.

06:59 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

BJP leader Tula Uma is crying while interacting with media in Vemulwada on Friday.

Rajanna-Siricilla: Tula Uma, a BJP leader, who was initially chosen for the Vemulawada constituency as the party representative, but denied the party ticket, has made some stinging remarks against the party leadership calling out their empty promises for the Backward Classes. Incidentally, Uma was thrown out of the electoral contest in favour of Vikar Rao, son of senior BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao.

Uma pointed out that the BJP had no priority for the BCs and women in the party. Though the BJP made a tall promise of making a BC as the Chief Minister, if it was voted to power, was only an empty promise, she rued. It was not enough to make statements for the extension of support to backward classes. The party should prove its sincerity through its acst. So far, she has not been communicated about the change of candidate for Vemulawada, she informed adding that she was still waiting with the hope that she would get B-form. She has been provided an opportunity under BC quota, she said and hoped that party would stand by its promise.

Uma made these comments while reacting to B-form being issued to Vikas Rao. She broke down while interacting with media persons in Vemulawada on Friday. Right from the beginning, she was told that there was no priority for BCs in the BJP, but that was proved beyond any doubt with the latest development. BJP high command has declared that a BC person would be made the CM besides providing 33 per cent reservation to women. Instead of merely making statements, the party should prove its sincerity through its acts.

Rumors were making round among the BJP circles that she was denied the ticket as she worked against BJP leaders while working in Janashakthi party. Reacting to the allegation, she informed that she was 11 years old when the murders took place in Vemulawada area. It was not proper on the part of her opponents to make false allegations, she said and wanted them to prove their charges against her.

Was it wrong to work for the people and people’s movements? She questioned and informed that she was actively involved in separate Telangana agitation. Whether the BJP has a practice to support the leaders, who would work for the people, she questioned. Local people fought for liberty from the 75-year rule of landlords. While working in the extremist movement, she fought against slavery, worked for farm labourers and liberation of local people.

Stating that she worked with commitment for the party in Huzurabad and Munugode by-elections, Uma said that she also raised her voice against government failures.