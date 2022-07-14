No respite for erstwhile Adilabad from incessant rains for six days

Adilabad: Incessant rains continued to pound erstwhile Adilabad for the sixth day in a row on Thursday, affecting normal life.

As per a weather report available on the website of Telangana State Development Planning Society, The average rainfall of Nirmal district was measured to be 130 mm. Khanapur mandal had the highest rainfall by 294 mm. Bhainsa, Kuntala, Narsapur (G), Lokeshwaram, Dilwarpur, Sarangapur, Nirmal Rural, Soan, Laxmanachanda, Mamada, Pembi, Kaddampeddur and Pembi mandals saw somewhere between 100 mm and 165 mm of rainfall.

Adilabad district’s average rainfall was 104 mm, while Utnoor mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 188 mm. Indravelli, Sirikonda and Adilabad Rural mandals witnessed the highest rainfall of 187 mm each. Gadiguda, Narnoor, Boath, Neradigonda and Ichoda mandals registered over 100 mm of rainfall. Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts had an average rainfall of 81 mm and 61 mm, respectively.

Hilly streams were flooded by rainwater, disrupting connectivity of several villages and low-lying areas were inundated. Roads were battered in different parts of Nirmal and Adilabad districts. A woman was washed away in flooding spillway of an irrigation tank at Wadyal village in Laxmanachanda mandal of Nirmal district. A tank was breached damaging 100 acres of crops at Timmapur village in Bhainsa mandal.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy toured flood-affected areas such as GNR Colony, Manjulapur, YSR Colony, etc. and took stock of the situation. He said that all support would be extended to the victims of the floods. He instructed the officials concerned to assess the damage caused by the incessant rains and to take steps to repair roads and drainages.

As many as 42 villages were affected and 137 houses were partially damaged in Adilabad district and 2,922 persons were displaced. A total of 13 rehabilitation camps were set up, providing shelter to 1,011 persons. A sum of 62 roads was damaged and three irrigation tanks were breached. Three schools were damaged in this district.

In the meantime, low-lying areas of Mancherial district centre were inundated by the floods, forcing the people to vacate their houses. Connectivity between Peddapalli district and Mancherial, Mancherial-Chennur, between Mancherial and Luxettipet were cut off following breaches to culverts and bridges getting submerged. Neelawai police shifted a pregnant woman to a hospital.

Many villages in Bejjur mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district remained disconnected from the mainstream with backwater of Pranahita river submerging roads. Sirpur (T), Dahegaon, Koutala, Chintalamanepalli, Tiryani, Kerameri, and Jainoor mandals were hit by the torrential rains. Transportation system was affected and crops in thousands of acres were damaged. Eom