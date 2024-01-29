No shortage of power in State, says Bhatti

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 09:27 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that there were no power cuts in the State, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu alleged that the BRS was indulging in false propaganda about the availability of power in the State.

Giving details about the power situation in the State, he claimed that after Congress came to power in the State, the power situation had witnessed improvement.

In December last, the State has supplied an average of 207.7 million units of electricity every day, whereas in December 2022, only 200 million units have been supplied on average, he said, adding that from January 1 to 28, an average of 242.43 million units of electricity had been supplied in the State and during the same period last year, only 226 million units were supplied on an average.

Appropriate measures have been taken to meet the electricity demand from February to April, he said, adding that according to the agreement made with various States, 1200 megawatts of electricity had been reserved in advance keeping in view the upcoming summer.

“In the coming days, maintenance works will be undertaken in advance without any interruption in power supply. Necessary steps have been taken to supply quality electricity without cuts,”he said.