Bhatti assures probe into Chandanavelli land fraud

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Friday assured that he would order a probe into the irregularities in land acquisition that allegedly took place during the previous government in Chandanavelli village of Shabad mandal in Rangareddy district.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who visited Chandanavelli village, was informed by the locals that the previous government did not pay them compensations and that it was claimed by bogus beneficiaries. He assured them that a comprehensive probe would be conducted into the issue and the people who lost their lands would be adequately compensated.

“We will investigate the issue and take action against the people who fraudulently took the compensation amount. I will take steps to provide employment opportunities to people who lost their land in locally established industries,”he said.

The victims complained that in the case of land acquisition, if the land owners had four acres, only two acres were shown in the records and only half of the land was compensated. They also brought to the notice of the Deputy Chief Minister that compensation was not paid according to the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and jobs were also not provided in industries set up on their land.

The government had acquired 1148 acres in Sitarampur, which is next to Chandanavelli village, and the people who lost their land were given Rs.21 lakh per acre and 121 square yards of land per acre as compensation, he informed.