No thanda in Telangana without electricity supply: Energy Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:43 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Friday said that converting tribal hamlets (thandas) as grama pachayats by TRS government led to development of tribal areas in addition to improving tribal political representation.

Laying foundation stone for R and B Road from Bapuji thanda to Kaki thanda in Athmakur mandal, Jagadish Reddy said that said that all the thandas were having drinking water and road connectivity in the state as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has focused on development of thandas after formation of Telangana state. The Chief Minister had also fulfilled the decades old dream of tribal to turn thandas as grama panchayats.

Terming Chandrashekhar Rao as tribal partial Chief Minister, he said that no thanda in the state was without electricity supply. He pointed out that 2000 villages in Uttar Pradesh, from which state Congress president Sonia Gandhi was representing to Lok Sabha, don’t have electricity supply. In Gurajarat ruled by Narendra Modi for a decade, the tribal were struggling to get drinking water.

He alleged that successive Congress and BJP governments have neglected the welfare of the tribal in the country. They have considered them as vote bank only and forgot the development of thandas, he added.

Minister said that the thandas were witnessing development on par with major grama panchayats. The state government has also setup tribal residential skills, in large number, to make the quality education accessible to the tribal students.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .