Non-agri services on Dharani after a fortnight: KCR

Says delay is on account of multiple stakeholders when it comes to non-agri assets

By | Published: 9:19 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said registrations of non-agriculture properties on Dharani would be taken up after a fortnight or three weeks.

Interacting with the media after the launch of the Dharani portal in Mudu Chintalapally of Shamirpet mandal in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, he said the delay was on account of multiple stakeholders when it comes to non-agriculture assets.

Chandrashekhar Rao, sharing some details of non-agriculture transactions, said owners of private properties would be allowed to hide their details under the non-agriculture section. “An option will be provided in the portal itself for this purpose. Sometimes, this element of secrecy is required for owners of valuable lands who fear that they can be targeted by unscrupulous elements if their details are openly exhibited in the portal,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured people that all the information uploaded to the portal would be secured with the latest technology. Servers of the portal would be located in four different areas and their information would be kept under wraps for security reasons, he said.

Regarding provision of conclusive title, the Chief Minister said it would happen after two or three years as there must be a comprehensive land survey before issuing conclusive titles. “If legal issues crop up after they are issued, then the government will be dragged into legal battles and will have to bear that expenditure,” he explained.

On the Dubbak by-poll, Chandrashekhar Rao said the TRS would win with a huge majority. “This is not an issue. These are all unnecessary diversions,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .