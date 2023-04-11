None can stop BRS party’s victory in next Assembly polls: Vaddiraju

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra asserted that BRS party would win all the ten seats in erstwhile Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra speaking at BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Sathupalli on Tuesday.

Khammam: BRS leaders strongly condemned former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s comments against the party leadership and told him to mind his tongue.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam at Sathupalli on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra asserted that none could stop the BRS party’s victory in the next Assembly elections. The party would win all the ten seats in erstwhile Khammam district, he said.

Referring to the ex-MP’s comments that he would stop the BRS candidates contesting in upcoming polls from stepping into Assembly, Ravichandra noted that the State Assembly was not anyone’s property and Khammam district BRS MLAs would walk into the Assembly by winning in the polls.

Srinivas Reddy has no party flag, no agenda but was moving around the district with a few leaders who were innocently following him and those who were following him would be losing their political opportunities.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao had given many political opportunities to the ex-MP but he failed to build a political career but only profited financially. In the Assembly and MLC elections, the former MP conspired to defeat those who were given BRS tickets. Though the Chief Minister waited patiently, he did not change his demeanour. That was why he was suspended from the party.

Chandrashekhar Rao made the BRS party powerful in Khammam district and none could defeat this party, Vaddiraju noted.

BRS Lok Sabha leader MP Nama Nageshwar Rao also lashed out at Srinivas Reddy saying it was sad that the former MP was speaking in a way that insulted BRS public representatives and the public who got elected them.

BRS district president Tata Madhusudhan and Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah also spoke.