North East Express Train Accident In Buxar, Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar Responds

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

In a solemn video message, Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, extended his heartfelt support to the victims of a tragic train accident. The incident occurred as 21 coaches of the North East Express derailed in Buxar, causing the loss of four lives and injuring approximately 50 individuals.