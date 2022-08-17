Not possible to prevent my victory in by-elections: Rajagopal Reddy

Yadadri-Bhongir: Munugode former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that it would not possible to prevent his victory in the by-elections with any conspiracy by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at a meeting held with his followers at Sansthan Narayanpur, Rajagopal Reddy said that the state government has taken up road works in Munugode, announced Gattuppal mandal and sanctioned pensions to new beneficiaries after his resignation to MLA post. The Chief Minister was intentionally not released funds for of Munugode assembly constituency, which impacted its development. He has requested the Chief Minister several times in the last three and half years for release of funds for development of Munugode. The Chief Minister paid a deaf ear to his requests, he alleged.

Coming down heavily on Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy for his comments against him, Rajagopal Reddy dared Energy Minister to declare his properties owned before and after 2014. He alleged that Energy Minister was illegally amassed Rs 1000 crores in the last eight years.

Reddy said that he would join the BJP in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah at public meeting to be held at Munugode on August 21. He asked the people of Munugode to attend the public meeting in large number to prove that they stand with him. He alleged that the Chief Minister has planned TRS public meeting at Munugode one day before BJP meeting to create confusion in the public.