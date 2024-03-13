Noted endocrinologist, former MLA Dr N Sudhakar Rao no more

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Sudhakhar Rao and recalled his services to the people of the State as a doctor and also as Palakurthy MLA for two terms

Hyderabad: Noted endocrinologist and former MLA Dr N Sudhakar Rao breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He was suffering from a kidney related ailment and was admitted to ICU after his condition started deteriorating a few days ago.

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Sudhakhar Rao and recalled his services to the people of the State as a doctor and also as Palakurthy MLA for two terms. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members. Former Minister T Harish Rao also conveyed his condolences and recalled his association with Sudhakar Rao who served as the chairperson of Board of Trustees of Aarogyasri Health Care Trust in Telangana.

Dr Sudhakar Rao was an active participant of the 1969 Telangana movement as a student. He earned global reputation as an endocrinologist. He went on to serve as MLA from Palakurthy constituency in erstwhile Warangal district for two terms in 1999 and 2004. Later, he joined the BRS and contributed in the Telangana statehood movement.