Mahabubnagar: 900-year-old Kannada inscription of Kalyana Chalukya dynasty found

This was noticed by archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy, who visited the surroundings of Chowdamma temple on the outskirts of Gangapuram. The inscription was noticed lying uncared on a nearby tankbund.

A careful reading of the inscription revealed that it was issued on June 8, 1134 CE (Friday) by the Customs Officers of Tailapa-III, son of the Kalyana Chalukya Emperor ‘Bhulokamalla’ Someswara-III.

It also records the remission of income accrued through toll taxes called Vaddaravula and Hejjunka towards a perpetual lamp and incense of God Somanatha, he said.

Though the inscription was copied and published by the Archaeology department long ago, Sivanagi Reddy sensitized local people on the historical significance of the inscription and the immediate need of preserving it for posterity.

They responded positively to shift it to the premises of Chowdamma temple and erect it on a pedastal with details, he added.