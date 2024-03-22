Friday, Mar 22, 2024
Mahabubnagar: 900-year-old Kannada inscription of Kalyana Chalukya dynasty found

An ancient Kannada inscription dating back 900 years, belonging to the Kalyana Chalukya dynasty, has been discovered in a state of disrepair in Gangapuram, a temple town situated in the Jadcherla mandal of Mahabubnagar.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 22 March 2024, 09:19 PM
