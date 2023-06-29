Saichand, the voice of Telangana Statehood movement

By PS Dileep Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The voice that inspired many to join the Statehood movement during the Telangana agitation and pulled many students away from resorting to impulsive acts of suicides, has gone silent. The untimely demise of noted singer and activist Veda Sai Chander, popular as Saichand, has left many people associated with the Telangana movement and cultural programmes, inconsolable.

Born on September 20, 1984, in Amarchinta of Wanaparthy district, Saichand captivated audiences with his enchanting voice during the Telangana agitation. While pursuing his postgraduation at Osmania University, he gained immense popularity as a singer and artist. He was highly inspired by balladeer Gaddar and other Telangana artistes.

Saichand’s involvement in the Progressive Democratic Students union (PDSU) in the initial days at the University, had attracted him towards the Telangana Statehood movement. His connection to the Telangana cause was further solidified following his association with the then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao. For the last two decades, no major public meeting addressed by Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana was complete without a performance by Saichand and his team.

Saichand’s soul-stirring performances evoked the spirit of Telangana among the masses during the Statehood movement. His popular song “Rathi bommalona koluvaina Shivuda.. Rakthabandham viluva neeku teliyadura…” following the demise of Telangana martyr K Srikanth Chary, melted the hearts of many participating in the Statehood movement and also helped others to prevent the youth especially students from taking impulsive decisions.

After the State formation, Saichand actively worked to raise awareness about the developmental and welfare programmes initiated by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. His absence will be deeply felt by the people across the State especially during the BRS public meetings. He not only entertained the crowds with his mesmerising performances, but he also skillfully highlighted the achievements of the BRS government and the Chief Minister’s instrumental role in the Telangana movement and subsequent reconstruction efforts.

His ability to captivate audiences and hold their attention for hours until the chief guests arrived made him an indispensable part of public meetings. Incidentally, Saichand met his wife Rajini at one of these public meetings during the Statehood movement, eventually leading to their marriage. The couple have a son and a daughter.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao himself acknowledged Saichand’s pivotal role in his public meetings, which never commenced without the soulful performances of the talented singer. Just a week ago, Saichand performed in his last public gathering in Patancheru, where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressed the gathering after laying foundation for a super specialty hospital.

Recognising his significant contributions during the Telangana statehood agitation, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao appointed Saichand as Chairman of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation in December 2021. Throughout his tenure, he remained dedicated to his responsibilities while continuing to enlighten people through his energetic songs, debunking false propaganda spread by opposition parties.

Known for his friendly nature, warm smile and kind heart, Saichand was loved by all. His adeptness at exposing falsehoods propagated by opposition parties and effectively conveying the BRS government’s commitment to the welfare of the people had made him an invaluable asset for the party. His contributions to the State’s cultural fabric and his unwavering dedication to the cause of Telangana will forever be remembered, with his legacy to continue inspiring generations to come.

