‘Nothing matches spirit of Hyderabad’: Zomato Head

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:42 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: Zomato is hosting its blockbuster food carnival Zomaland in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday at GMR Arena in Shamshabad.

The two-day carnival with incredible food, performances, games, and larger-than-life attractions will host over 60 of Hyderabad’s most celebrated restaurants including Concu, KS Bakers, Shoyu, Louis or Leon, and Haiku.

The artist lineup includes live performances by some of India’s most loved artists, including KING, Anuv Jain, Zaeden, Rahul Dua, Gaurav Kapoor, The Yellow Diary, and Dikshant, among others.

Excited about bringing Zomaland back to Hyderabad for a second time, Nishant Taneja, Business Head, Zomato Live said, “Nothing matches the vivacity and spirit of the city of Nizams. We are super excited for Zomaland in Hyderabad and thank Hyderabad users for the scores of requests they shared with us to bring the carnival city back here. We look forward to seeing Hyderabad come out in big numbers to Zomaland over the weekend!”

This year, Zomaland has immense support from its presenting partner Dubai Tourism, payment partner Simpl, and India’s Last Minute App – Blinkit, to solve customers’ needs in the blink of an eye.

Tickets have been available for the event on the latest version of the Zomato App.