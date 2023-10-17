Novotel Hyderabad hosts cake mixing ceremony

The grape stomping festivities kicked off with guests dipping their feet into barrels brimming with ripe grapes, marking the traditional start of the festive season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:19 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre ushered in the festive spirit by hosting its annual cake-mixing and grape-stomping brunch on Monday.

The grape stomping festivities kicked off with guests dipping their feet into barrels brimming with ripe grapes, marking the traditional start of the festive season.

The mixing table showcased an assortment of ingredients, including Black currant, Golden Apricot, Rum Soaked Figs, Dates, Candied Orange Peel, and more. Dressed in aprons, gloves, and caps and equipped with bottles of fine liquor, guests took part in the mixing.

As a tradition, chefs at NHCC will soak this mixture for over a month and then make some of the best Christmas and New Year Cakes for the season.