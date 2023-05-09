Now, agriculture fields to get water through pipelines in Adilabad

Telangana government has embarked on this experiment by introducing a pipeline method to irrigate barren agriculture fields in Thamsi mandal

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:08 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Electric motors meant for pumping water from the project to agriculture fields.

Adilabad: In a first, the Irrigation department is making efforts to provide water to over 1,000 acres of agriculture fields under the ayacut of Matthadivagu minor project of the district using pipelines instead of the conventional canals.

The State government, which has changed the face of the irrigation sector by taking up several irrigation projects like the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, has embarked on this experiment by introducing a pipeline method to irrigate barren agriculture fields in Thamsi mandal. Incidentally, the pipeline method is being used for the first time in Telangana, officials said.

9 km long pipeline to irrigate 1,200 acres

“A nine-kilometer long pipeline has been laid in order to irrigate 1,200 acres of farms through right bank canal of Matthadivagu project in Thamsi mandal. The pipeline system is being experimented in irrigation sector in the State for the first time. A trial run will be conducted soon,” Harish Kumar, assistant engineer of the Irrigation department said.

Initiative costs Rs 7.34 crore

According to officials, the estimated cost of the initiative is Rs 7.34 crore. Pipelines were laid by digging earth up to 3-4 meters enabling farmers to grow crops. The pipeline has been classified into 25 blocks. A total of 225 outlets have been installed. Every outlet can irrigate 2.5 hectares of agriculture fields.

Pipeline method has merits

The authorities of the department opined that the innovative way can prevent wastage of water and does not need acquisition of lands. Tail-end farms will be able to get water without hitches round the clock. Agriculture fields in Husnapur, and Waddadi villages in Thamsi, Khodad village in Thalamadugu mandal and Pochera village of Adilabad mandal will be irrigated with the advent of the pipeline-based irrigation facility.

Meanwhile, four jumbo electric motors with a capacity of 75 HP each have been installed at a pump house of the project to pump water from the project to the agriculture fields. A standby motor and required power transformers have been kept available.

About Matthadivagu project

The Matthadivagu project was constructed across Matthadivagu stream at Waddadi village in Thamsi mandal in 2005 spending Rs 54 crore, envisaging to irrigate 3,000 acres. While the left bank canal was built, the right bank canal was incomplete by the previous government. However, project was revived when the current dispensation sanctioned funds in 2017.