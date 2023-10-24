Number of Congress leaders dreaming about CM post on the rise

After TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former Minister K Jana Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and now Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, all have made public their dreams of sitting in the Telangana Chief Minister’s seat.

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leaders in Telangana are counting their chickens much before the eggs hatch. Former Ministers and sitting MPs are declaring themselves to be the next Chief Minister of the State, reflecting the lack of coordination and unity among leaders in the State unit of the Congress.

All this is happening even before the Congress party announced its second list of candidates for the ensuing elections. After the first list of 55 candidates was announced, many leaders, including former Minister Ponnala Laxmaiah had quit the party. Many ticket aspirants, who failed to get tickets and staged protests against issuing tickets to “parachute leaders” have vowed to ensure the defeat of Congress candidates from respective constituencies.

Fearing further dissent and exodus from the party, the Congress was delaying the announcement of second list. Unmindful of all these problems in the party, senior Congress leaders are dreaming of the Chief Minister’s post.

On Monday, Jagga Reddy, addressing party workers and public at Sangareddy, declared that he would be the Chief Minister for the next 10 years. “I am sharing my desire to become Chief Minister with you (people) on Dasara. Bless me” Jagga Reddy said.

Former Minister K Jana Reddy while addressing party workers at Nagarjunasagar had said he never went after posts and positions and that posts and positions always came calling on him. “It’s not a big deal. When time comes, my son K Jayveer Reddy, who is contesting from Nagarjunasagar, will resign and I will be elected as MLA,” Jana Reddy said, citing the example of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Going a step further, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, who has been openly asserting himself to be the next Chief Minister even declared the first job to a differently–abled woman and signed a letter during a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, for her to be appointed soon when the Congress “comes to power”.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy too has been claiming that he was the most eligible candidate for the Chief Minister post in the Congress party.