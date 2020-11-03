Now, exclusive marriage bureau for farmers

Moved by the plight of such farmers, Kethireddy Anji Reddy, a farmer himself, decided to set up ‘Rythu Marriage Bureau’ to help farmers looking for brides

Karimnagar: One may have come across marriage bureaus and websites exclusively catering to different castes, religions and communities. For the first time, however, a marriage bureau has been set up exclusively for the farming community in Telangana.

The move to set up a marriage bureau was borne out of the fact that though farmers strive hard to put food on the table for people across religions and castes in society, they themselves go through a tough time in finding a suitable match as most families from outside the farming community are averse to having a farmer for a son-in-law.

Moved by the plight of such farmers, Kethireddy Anji Reddy, a farmer himself, decided to set up ‘Rythu Marriage Bureau’ to help farmers looking for brides. The office located at Thimmapur was inaugurated on October 29 and has already been flooded with over 5,000 inquiries, including about 60 from women within four days of it going operational. The registration is done over the phone.

An RSS activist right from his childhood days, Anji Reddy has been keeping away from the BJP for the past one year and has taken up farming in his 10 acres of land in Thimmapur.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Anji Reddy said there were a number of marriage bureaus catering to various castes, religions and communities.

“They are mostly into marriage proposals coming from government employees, software engineers, businessmen and other well-settled professionals, but no one is bothered about farmers,” he said, adding that his bureau would only cater to the needs of farmers, farm labourers and agriculture-based families.

So, what was that one incident that really pushed him into setting up the bureau? “I came to know about a farmer with three acres of land who refused to give his daughter in marriage to a farmer who owned 15 acres. This shook me and I decided to help all those involved in the farming activity,” Anji Reddy said.

The marriage bureau has not only been getting a huge response from farmers in Telangana but also those from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka too. Except for the Rs 500 he charges for office maintenance, Anji Reddy does not take any commission or other charges from either party. In fact, poor farmers are not charged any fee.

He said the bureau only plays the role of a facilitator in providing addresses of brides or grooms, and all other issues will have to be taken care of by the interested parties. Farmers can contact the bureau on 9885075951, 8639579606.

