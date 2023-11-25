| Now You Can Commute To Parts Of Telangana In Just 60 Minutes

Now you can commute to parts of Telangana in just 60 minutes

Conceptualised by BRS govt, major towns in State will be just 1 hour away from Hyderabad.

Published Date - 11:16 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: Shrink the travel time and chug along in complete comfort to any district headquarters or any major town in Telangana from Hyderabad in just about sixty minutes.

A network of transit services that could connect the capital city with different parts of the State, have trains that run faster and cut down the travel time sharply formed the crux of the concept mentioned by BRS working president KT Rama Rao at a CREDAI meeting on Friday.

The Telangana Rapid Transit (TRT) conceptualised by the BRS government led by Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao, looks at a semi-high speed ‘At Grade’ rail system with a maximum speed of 180 kmph and average speed of 100 kmph. This would ensure that most district headquarters and important towns of Telangana could be reached in about one hour.

This kind of service, when made available, will ensure that Karimnagar can be reached from Hyderabad in just 1.25 hours instead of the present road travel duration of 3.30 hours. Along with the existing 69 km of three Metro corridors and Airport Metro Corridor of 31 km under implementation, Metro Rail expansion has been sanctioned to different parts of Hyderabad and along the ORR for a total coverage of 415 km at an estimated cost of Rs.69,000 crore.

Nine TRT Corridors are envisaged from the new Metro nodal points on the ORR / outskirts to cover almost all parts of the state. These TRT Corridors will be at road-level rail lines but with advanced RRTS technology. Estimated to cost between Rs.70 crore to Rs 75 crore per km, these corridors can cover a length of about 792 km with a funding of about Rs.55,400 crore.

During detailed survey, the distances could be further reduced as they are proposed across open fields but connecting important towns, road junctions and the existing railway stations.