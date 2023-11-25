Congress job calendar a cheap trick, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a road show in Biknoor of Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Exposing the hollowness of the so-called job calendar announced by the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao called it bogus and another cheap trick to cheat the youth in Telangana.

Asking how the Congress could issue job notifications in March, April and May in 2024, when the Model Code of Conduct would be in vogue in the country, Rama Rao also laid threadbare the falsity in the claims and promises of Rahul Gandhi, pointing out that the latter had promised 2.5 lakh government jobs in Karnataka within 100 days of assuming power there.

Six months have passed and Rahul Gandhi should make it clear how many jobs were provided by the Congress government in Karnataka, he asked, also pointing out that the Congress had played the same trick on job aspirants in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh as well.

Lashing out at the Congress for its claims on unemployment in Telangana, Rama Rao said the BRS government had issued notifications for filling 2.02 lakh jobs, of which 1.60 lakh were already filled up. During the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014, only 10,116 jobs were provided in Telangana, which worked out to 1,012 jobs annually. The BRS government had filled up 16,850 vacancies annually, he said.

“Can you deny these recruitments in the public sector and prove us wrong? Name one State in India that has filled up more government job vacancies than Telangana in 10 years,” he said, reminding Rahul Gandhi that it was the BRS government which introduced the zonal system to ensure youth in Telangana get 95 percent of the jobs here. This was one of the primary demands for separate Statehood and was fulfilled without fail by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

Further, after the Supreme Court of India upheld the Mulki rules, the Congress government had abolished the Mulki rules in the Parliament by enacting an act. This had affected the nativity rights of the people of Telangana, he said.

Was it not the Congress and its leaders who failed in implementing the six-point formula, GO 610 and the Girglani committee report recommendations, he asked, pointing out that Hyderabad was made a free zone and a non-local quota was introduced by the Congress, affecting the job prospects of youngsters of Telangana.

“Due to the inefficient Congress rule, many youth did not get jobs and were forced to take up arms and become naxalites. Is it not the Congress government that killed several Telangana youngsters in fake encounters?” Rama Rao asked, also pointing out that during the Congress regime, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission was embroiled in irregularities and jobs were sold. In the guise of interviews, Telangana youth were denied jobs citing due to regional discrimination. “Can you deny this discrimination?” he asked.

“Who killed 369 students who raised their voices for a separate Telangana in 1969? And who is responsible for the loss of many lives of Telangana’s youngsters after promising separate Statehood to Telangana in 2004?” Rama Rao asked Rahul Gandhi.