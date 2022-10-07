NRI doctor donates Rs 20 cr to Guntur govt hospital

Published Date - 06:55 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Guntur: An Indian-origin doctor from the US has donated her life savings of Rs 20 crore for the construction of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) to be built in the premises of Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH here.

Dr Uma Devi Gavini, hails from Kuchipudi near Tenali and her father Gavini Venkateswara Rao was also a doctor in the region. She completed her MBBS in 1965 at Guntur Medical College and moved to the US about 40 years ago. She is at present working as an immunologist and allergy specialist. An active member of the Guntur Medical College Alumni Association, North America (GMCANA) she worked as its president in 2008.

Dr. Uma Devi’s husband Dr. Kanuri Ramachandra, also a doctor, passed away three years ago and the couple has no children. She donated the money on Friday.

The MCH will come up in a 2.69 lakh sq feet area on the premises of Guntur GGH at an estimated cost of Rs 86.80 crore. The Andhra Pradesh government will spend Rs 35 crore and GMCANA will provide Rs 30 crore of which Dr Uma’s contribution is Rs 20 crore.