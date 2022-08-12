| Ts Eamcet Madhapur Boy Wins First Rank In Engineering Guntur Girl Is First In Am Stream

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:02 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) 2022 have been released on Friday with 80.41 per cent in engineering and 88.34 per cent candidates in the AM of the test have qualified.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced the results which are hosted on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. A total of 1,56,860 appeared and 1,26,140 qualified in the engineering test. Likewise, 80,575 appeared and 71,180 qualified the AM stream.

A boy from Madhapur, Hyderabad, Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy bagged first rank in engineering stream with 151.61 EAMCET marks. In the AM stream, Juturi Neha of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, secured first rank with 154.14 EAMCET marks.