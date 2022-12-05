| Hyderabad 24 Year Old Dies After Lorry Runs Over Him At Bachupally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: A 24 year-old man died after a lorry ran over him at Bachupally on city outskirts on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the victim, M Ajay, a resident of Mallanpet in Dundigal, was going on an electric bike from Bachupally to Mallanpet when a lorry hit his vehicle at IDA Bolaram crossroads. The man fell on the road and the lorry ran over him. He died on the spot.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case is booked and the driver of the lorry taken into custody.