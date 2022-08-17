NRI visits Siddipet after 20 years, leaves spellbound by development

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

NRI Narendar Reddy visited several places in Siddipet recently.

Siddipet: Development of Siddipet town and surrounding areas left a Non-Resident Indian Narendar Reddy Gooda spellbound. Reddy, who settled in Netherlands some two decades ago, visited Siddipet town and was astounded to witness the development of the town. He wrote a letter to local legislator and Finance minister T Harish Rao appreciating the development.

Founder CEO of NRG Groups Narender Reddy said in his letter “Siddipet town has been developed into a world-class town by providing all the infrastructure facilities that a town in any developed country was having:. Narender Reddy, who runs businesses in the Netherlands and Ireland arrived in Siddipet after two decades on the invitation of Municipal Councillor Suresh Kumar Varala. Reddy said that he had visited several important places such as Komati Cheruvu, Ranga Nayaka Sagar, Government Medical College, Vipanchi Auditorium, IT Hub, LV Prasad Eye Institute, and many others.

In his letter, he thanked Harish Rao for developing his hometown. He said no town in Telangana and neigbouring States was having such wonderful facilities. When he was a youngster, Reddy said that Siddipet youth used to roam aimlessly because there was no direction to them. With his vision, Reddy said that Harish Rao had created a new path for the youth of Siddipet who were now confident of achieving anything in the world.

Reddy wrote that he was emotionally choked after seeing some developments in the town. He hailed Harish Rao saying that the world may look at him as a politician, but for the youth of Siddipet he was a hero. Reddy said that Harish Rao had rekindled the hopes of youth here and upped their morale. He has also thanked the officials and public representatives who guided him throughout the Siddipet tour.