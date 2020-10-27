NTPC observes Vigilance awareness week

By | Published: 8:40 pm

Peddapalli: Vigilance awareness week-2020 commenced at National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Tuesday. ‘Vigilant India, Prosperous India’ is this year’s theme.

On the opening day, all the participants were administered pledge. While Chief General Manager, Sunil Kumar administered the pledge in Hindi, General Manager (O&M) AK Samaiyar administered in English.

DGM (Vigilance) Kamil Ali Khan R, senior officials and employees from NTPC and CISF, office bearers of unions and associations were present in a large numbers on the occasion while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

The vigilance awareness week will continue till November 2. To create awareness among all, banners were displayed at strategic locations besides holding of essay writing competition (online) for NTPC and CISF employees and their spouses. A virtual vendor meet is also planned on October 29.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .