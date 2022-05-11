NTPC police busts bike lifting gang, seized 15 vehicles

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:44 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Peddapalli: NTPC police busted inter-district bike lifting gang and arrested three of its members. Fifteen bikes were recovered from them in connection with 13 cases that took place in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts. Disclosing the arrest, Peddapalli DCP P Ravinder said a police team which was checking vehicles at Medipalli chowk on Tuesday evening, stopped two persons moving on a bike. The motorcycles tried to flee and the police chased and caught them.

The duo were identified as Arunia Ravi from Subashnagar and M Ravi from NTPC. Based on the information given by them, police arrested another person Bayyapu Damodar Reddy from Ranapur of Palakurthi mandal. On questioning, they confessed the crime of stealing bikes parked in isolated places. The trio who were addicted to lead lavish lives, have decided to earn money in an easy way by stealing bikes.

They lifted vehicles in NTPC, Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district and Ramakrishnapur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Srirampur, Naspurparna of Mancherial districts. They used to sell stolen bikes through their friend Bayyapu Damodar Reddy. Godavarikhani ACP Giriprasad, Ramagundam CI K Laxminarayana, Sis Swaroop Raj, K Kumar, and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .