Adilabad: Bike lifting gang arrested, 19 motorcycles seized

Four members of an inter-district bike lifting gang were arrested by the police, who seized 19 motorcycles and gold ornaments from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:18 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Superintendent of Police Uday Kumar Reddy takes a look at motorcycles recovered from members of the gang, in Adilabad on Monday.

Adilabad: Four members of an inter-district bike lifting gang were arrested by the police, who seized 19 motorcycles and gold ornaments from them. Two members of the gang were absconding.

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said the accused were Syed Faruq, a mason from Thatiguda, Tempu Suresh, an auto-rickshaw driver of Vaddera Colony in Adilabad district centre, Shaik Akbar, a daily wage earner of Mancherial and Balaji Abhiman, a businessman belonging to Kinwat in Maharashtra. M Rathan from KRK Colony in Adilabad and Adil of Kinwat were still at large.

Faruq and Suresh were detained while moving suspiciously in Dasnapur locality of the town. The SP said that Faruq and Suresh confessed that began stealing motorcycles after meeting Shaik Akbar recently. They stole 20 two-wheelers from locked houses in different parts of Adilabad and Nirmal district at night in the last three months. They were selling the bikes to Balaji and Adil at cheap rates.

