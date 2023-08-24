NTPC Ramagundam completes training for project affected villagers

Six months of training for underprivileged youth from project-affected villages of the NTPC Ramagundam through CIPET Hyderabad has been completed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation- Ramagundam, under its CSR-CD, successfully completed six months of training for underprivileged youth from project-affected villages of the NTPC Ramagundam through CIPET Hyderabad.

The valedictory function of the ‘Machine Operator Assistant–Injection Moulding and Blow Moulding’ programme was held at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Participating in valedictory function, Chief General Manager, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana) Kedar Ranjan Pandu said that besides its core area of electricity generation, NTPC was focusing on developing skills for employability of underprivileged and unemployed youth in the nearby villages of the power giant.

On the occasion, the CGM along with others distributed certificates to the 40 youngsters who completed their training. All of them got placements in different organisations.

Additional General Manager (HR), Bijoy Kumar Sikdar and officials of CIPET Hyderabad and NTPC-Ramagundam were present.

