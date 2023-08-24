Telangana: Konappa arrives to a grand welcome in Kaghaznagar

Koneru Konappa thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for nominating him for the second time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Sirpur (T) MLA Konappa rides a motorbike in Kaghaznagar on Thursday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa arrived in Kaghaznagar town on Thursday to a grand welcome after being renominated by the BRS to be fielded from the segment.

Konappa was welcomed by a large number of his followers and activists of BRS at the railway station. He was felicitated with garlands and shawls before being taken home in a massive rally. He paid tributes to BR Ambedkar and Telangana Talli on the way. Participants raised slogans hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and minister KT Rama Rao for reposing faith in Konappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Konappa thanked K Chandrashekhar Rao for nominating him for the second time. He said the BRS would retain the segment even as many conspiracies were hatched against him. He said people would not trust statements of Opposition parties and he would register victory for the fourth time with the help of the blessings of the electors.

The candidate assured to address major challenges and develop the segment in many fields. He said would be indebted to the people of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency for giving a successful political life.

