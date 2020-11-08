NTR’s life story in the form of a podcast

After the launch of an expansive biography and multiple biopics recently, the story of N T Rama Rao will be told in another form now

Hyderabad: The quest to tell the story of perhaps the greatest actor, politician from the Telugu land continues. After the launch of an expansive biography and multiple biopics recently, the story of N T Rama Rao will be told in another form now. One of the major audio streaming platforms across the world, Spotify, is all set to launch its first Telugu audio production titled ‘Viswa Vikhyatha NTR’ chronicling the major events in the actor-politician’s life. The episode-series comprises extensive interviews with journalists, actors, researchers, politicians who’ve closely observed NTR’s life to support the narrative. Shatamanam Bhavati, Sarrainodu fame playback singer Sameera Bharadwaj with many hit songs to her credit will be hosting the series.

Viswa Vikhyatha NTR will air on the platform every week starting the next Thursday. The episodes are being produced under the Lifetime series in collaboration with ATS Studio. The trailer of the highly anticipated podcast was released earlier this week. The choice of Spotify to produce their first Telugu podcast focusing NTR’s life couldn’t have been more apt.

