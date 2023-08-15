Nuh in Haryana marks Independence Day amid tight security and drone monitoring

By IANS Published Date - 12:53 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Gurugram: After the relaxation of curfew timings and restoration of Internet services, Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day under drone surveillance and heavy police security.

Following the July 31 violent communal clashes in the district, Nuh is gradually limping back to normalcy.

As a result of the violence, law agencies have beefed up security across the district during the Independence Day celebrations, with state minister Mool Chand Sharma hoisting the Tricolour.

Hundreds of police personnel, including Rapid Action Forces, have been stationed at sensitive areas of the district, while security was also heightened at areas bordering Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, police have used drone to monitor suspicious activities.

“Security has been increased due to the recent clashes, but the situation is completely normal. Police teams are patrolling the district. Security has also been stepped up at borders and vehicles entering Nuh are being thoroughly checked. There will be 24-hour drone surveillance,” SP Narender Bijarnia told IANS.

“Internet services were restored on Sunday and curfew hours have been relaxed for 14 hours. Schools, banks, ATMs and markets are all functioning normally,” he added.

As the Internet services were restored, a team of crime cyber experts are constantly keeping an eye on different social media accounts to curb misinformation, according to the police.

The cyber cell of the police is also keeping tab on different social media to ensure no inflammatory messages or videos are shared related to recent communal clashes or the proposed resumption of the Brajmandal Jalanhishek Yatra which was earlier stopped by a mob on July 31.