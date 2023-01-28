Nushrratt Bharuccha spends Republic Day with kids

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: As the entire nation is wrapped in the Republic Day fever, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated the occasion with the underprivileged kids at an orphanage in Mumbai. The actor made a visit along with the director of ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Raaj Shaandilyaa, and team.

Her visit, indeed, came as a cherishing moment for the children at the orphanage. The actor was seen having a great time as she celebrated the entire day with them. She enjoyed her film ‘Dream Girl’ with the children and later danced to the ‘Radhe Radhe’ song from the film for the children.

She was seen sharing her delight on her social media. Added to this, the actor was seen clicking a picture with the children and she further wrote: “Best time! Such energy! Such purity!! Such love! (sic)”

On the work front, apart from ‘Chhorii 2’, Nushrratt has an interesting line-up of films, including ‘Selfiee’ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli’ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actor.

