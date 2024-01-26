Telangana: KCR extends Republic Day wishes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 03:31 PM

Hyderabad: The former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday extended his Republic Day wishes to the People of the State and the country. “It is 75 years since the emergence of democratic India as a sovereign republic. The country will reach greater heights in all fields in the years to come,” he stated.

The BRS president congratulated M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice President and Chiranjeevi, film actor for receiving the prestigious Padma Vibhushan awards. He expressed happiness over their success in the respective fields and achievement.