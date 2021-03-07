OAKS app makes online education easy in Telangana

OAKS is a premium learning platform from Sunitha Infovision Limited, designed to provide edutainment solutions to students, teachers, parents and educators

Hyderabad: COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill disrupting the education system in India. The State Governments were forced to shut down schools temporarily and move to online classes.

The shift to online learning came with its setbacks like access to smartphones, network connectivity, high-speed internet to name a few. To ensure that the students from schools aided by the government or its subsidiaries are not affected academically, the Government of Telangana collaborated with Online Adaptive Knowledge System or OAKS to offer online learning classes. OAKS is a premium learning platform from Sunitha Infovision Limited, designed to provide edutainment solutions to students, teachers, parents and educators.

Access to smartphones being one of the major challenges for students in rural areas, the teachers in each school initiated and successfully implemented the concept of ‘Adopt the Village’ where each teacher adopted two to three villages. The teachers visited the villages twice a week and provided the students with access to smartphones alongside internet connectivity so that they could use OAKS and learn.

The app was implemented for 4,00,000 students in 1000+ schools across 31 districts in Telangana. OAKS minimised the workload of the teachers with its automated score system which provided a personalised learning path for every child. It also enabled the teachers to conduct live sessions and to upload tailor-made videos through live classes for a better understanding of the subject.

The students from class 6-10 of TSWREIS, TTWREIS, ITDA Badharchalam, TMREIS, and TREIS successfully deployed and used OAKS to self-learn tough subjects like Science and Mathematics at the comfort of their homes.

