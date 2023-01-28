Rajanna-Sircilla: Govt schools to have live online classes

Experts to provide in-depth knowledge to students on different subjects.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 10:49 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Students are being explained lesson with the help of YouTube in Katrapalli Upper Primary School by a teacher.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Moving beyond readymade digital content that was largely used during the Covid-19 pandemic in government schools, a few government schools in the district are now planning to have live online classes with experts to provide in-depth knowledge to students on different subjects.

For this purpose, Give Telangana Foundation, a voluntary organisation, with the support of PurpleTalk India Private Limited, has provided laptops, large-screen television sets, web cameras and other equipment to seven government schools here.

Besides two schools in Sircilla, one each in Yellareddypet, Gambhiraopet, Veernapalli, Thangallapalli and Mustabad have been provided with the material. Though lessons following digital methods have been part of teaching in some schools for the last few years after the pandemic, it was not live. The digital content developed by the American India Foundation is being used to teach students from Classes 6 to 10 using projectors. Later, the Bharathi Foundation also adopted a few schools in the district.

Besides using preloaded digital content to teach lessons, schools are now preparing to conduct live online classes with experts.

As part of their plans, authorities of Shivanagar Government High School (Boys) in Sircilla town have decided to organise a live motivational programme for Class X students with a physiologist from Karimnagar.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Pakala Shankar Goud, who teaches Physics at Shivanagar school, said it was not possible to bring subject experts to the school. So, live online classes by these experts would help students gain more knowledge in a particular subject.

To overcome exam fear among Class 10 students, they were also planning online motivational programmes with a physiologist from Karimnagar.