OBE awardee Dr Raghu Ram condoles Queen’s passing away

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

The cancer surgeon from Hyderabad, who received the OBE award from King Charles, has extended his condolences to the royal family.

Hyderabad: A personally signed OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire) certificate by Queen Elizabeth II has become a proud possession for noted breast cancer surgeon from Hyderabad, Dr P Raghu Ram

“It has been my good fortune to have been bestowed the OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of British Empire), one of the highest honours of British Empire by Her Majesty during her Platinum Jubilee year,” says Dr Raghu Ram.

The cancer surgeon from Hyderabad, who received the OBE award from King Charles, has extended his condolences to the royal family. “Her 70 glorious years on the throne will be recalled, remembered and celebrated, forever,” he said.