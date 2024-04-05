Renowned Hyderabad surgeon honored with ASA Fellowship

This is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country and Dr Raghu Ram is the third surgeon from South Asia to receive this high honour in the 144 years history of America’s oldest and most prestigious Surgical Organisation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Raghu Ram Pillarisetti, Founding Director, KIMS-USHALAKSHMI Centre for Breast Diseases from Hyderabad & a renowned Surgeon from the Asia Pacific region has achieved the rare distinction to be conferred Honorary Fellowship of the American Surgical Association (ASA) today at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Washington D.C

This is the highest recognition that the ASA can bestow upon a surgical colleague from a foreign country and Dr Raghu Ram is the third surgeon from South Asia to receive this high honour in the 144 years history of America’s oldest and most prestigious Surgical Organisation.

Also Read Killer elephant sighted on the borders of Telangana