OdinSchool making strides in bridging talent gap and offering valuable upskilling opportunities

OdinSchool aims to bridge the gap between the professionals and the companies through its unique approach to create a positive social impact, said Vijay Pasupuleti

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: OdinSchool, a groundbreaking edu-tech startup founded in 2021, is making significant strides in bridging the talent gap and offering valuable upskilling opportunities. Recognising the pressing need to address unemployment and underemployment due to lack of skills, OdinSchool has taken on the challenge of connecting individuals seeking better career prospects with companies in search of skilled professionals.

Vijay Pasupuleti, the visionary founder of OdinSchool, said the startup aims to bridge the gap between the professionals and the companies through its unique approach to create a positive social impact.

What sets OdinSchool apart from its competitors in the upskilling space is its innovative methodology. By delivering upskilling programmes online, the platform ensures inclusivity, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. Further, the curriculum is regularly updated to align with the changing needs of the industry.

“Unlike traditional theoretical learning approaches, OdinSchool adopts hands-on approach where skills are acquired through practical, learning-by-doing methods. Industry practitioners play an active role in teaching and mentoring learners, ensuring that the education is relevant and up to date,” Vijay told Telangana Today.

A meticulous and structured process underlies the course development at OdinSchool, which involves identifying the requisite skills, designing courses in collaboration with industry and subject matter experts, developing the content, and deploying it in a phased manner. Continuous improvement is prioritised through the solicitation and incorporation of learner feedback, he added.

To cater to the diverse learning needs of its students, OdinSchool employs a wide array of pedagogical tools including live-interactive instructor-led sessions, doubt clarification sessions in smaller cohorts, personalised assessments and feedback, practice labs, mentoring sessions, and access to supplementary resources. By adopting a personalised approach, OdinSchool ensures that each learner receives the necessary support to thrive.

To stay at the forefront of rapidly evolving technology and industry trends, OdinSchool maintains active and continuous engagement with the industry. Industry professionals are involved at every stage, from skills identification and curriculum design to teaching and mentoring. Partnerships with companies also play a vital role in facilitating student placements, Vijay said.

Further, the platform’s bootcamp design allows for the quick deployment of modules covering new skills, while advisory panels comprising industry leaders offer guidance on emerging trends and future skills. Leveraging the power of data analytics, the company collects and analyses learner activity data, further enhancing the programme’s effectiveness. The integration of AI tools like GPT-4 is also being explored to personalise the learning experience.

“We also obtain feedback, with inputs collected from various stakeholders, including learners, instructors, industry mentors, recruiters, support teams, and public forums. This multi-faceted feedback is meticulously collected, evaluated, prioritised, and addressed, ensuring continual improvement of the platform and processes,” the founder said.

Recognising the financial challenges faced by learners, OdinSchool is also providing financial support by partnering with institutions to offer interest-free loans. These loans can be repaid in installments over an extended period.