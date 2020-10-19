Odisha reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the maximum number of new cases at 300, followed by Cuttack at 145 and Angul at 119.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 2,70,346, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,152, a health department official said.

Of the 1,982 cases, 1,156 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the state health department said, “Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” Three fatalities each were registered in Khurda and Cuttack, and two each in Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

One each succumbed to the infection in Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Boudh and Jagatsinghpur.

Odisha currently has 22,304 active cases, while 2,46,837 people have so far recovered, the official said.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Over 40.82 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state, including 38,740 on Sunday.