Odisha to reopen colleges, varsities from Jan 11

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Sunday announced reopening of all the degree colleges and universities from January 11.

The higher education department has announced the commencement of classroom teaching for the final year undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) students, for the academic year 2020-21.

The department said that the decision for reopening of the institutes was taken in view of the improvement in the state’s Covid pandemic situation as well as the huge academic loss students have incurred due to the suspension of physical classroom teaching since March 2020.

“The State Public Universities and Government as well as Non-Government Degree Colleges (coming under Higher Education Department) are hereby directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 Final Year UG/PG courses from 11-01-2021 (Monday),” said the department.

The penultimate semester exams for the students of UG/PG courses will be held between March 16 and 31, whereas the final semester exams will take place between June 16 and 30.

Results of the penultimate semester and final semester exams will be announced by April 30 and July 15 respectively, the department added.

It further said that physical classes will be conducted in a regular manner with all the chapters of the syllabus to be covered irrespective of some being already taken up via virtual classes.

The physical classroom teaching can also be recorded and shared with absentees, if needed.

