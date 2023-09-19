| Official Meetings In Karnataka Go Green Single Use Plastic Water Bottles Banned By Govt

Official meetings in Karnataka go green: Single-use plastic water bottles banned by govt

The circular noted that despite instuctions not to use single-use plastic water bottles in government programs, meetings and ceremonies, plastic water bottles were still in use.

By ANI Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has issued an order completely banning the use and supply of single-use plastic water bottles in official meetings, functions and government offices organized by the state government.

Karnataka Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has issued a circular in this regard.

In the circular, it was ordered to prohibit the use or supply of water in single use packaged water bottles in meetings and ceremonies organized by government and government-owned boards, corporations, universities and any organizations receiving grants from the government.

The circular mentioned that measures should be taken to supply drinking water in clean glass, steel (non-plastic) cups and a suitable common drinking water dispensing system should be arranged in such gatherings.

In this context, the circular reiterated the instructions given earlier on banning the use and supply of water in single-use plastic bottles in government meetings and suggested to envisage drinking water distribution system.