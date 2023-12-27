KCR misused public money, alleges CM Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy said the Congress government will ensure that the entire amount is recovered from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Photo: Screen-grab from X

Hyderabad: Accusing the previous BRS government led by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of misusing tax payers’ money and promoting corruption, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that over Rs 1 lakh crore were looted by the former Chief Minister and his family. He said the Congress government will ensure that the entire amount is recovered from them.

Interacting with mediapersons after launching the ‘Praja Palana’ public outreach programme at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister alleged that assuming that he would come to power for third term, Chandrashekhar Rao purchased 22 Land Cruiser vehicles for his convoy, using the people’s money and kept them ready in Vijayawada. “But they lost the elections and we came to power. I came to know about it around 10 days after assuming the Chief Minister’s post,” he said. Each vehicle with bulletproofing, was purchased at a cost of Rs 3 crore, he added.

Responding to a question on BRS working president KT Rama Rao extending financial support to a woman after her application was not accepted during the much-touted Prajavani programme, Revanth Reddy claimed that the Congress government had succeeded in recovering the money pocketed by the Chandrashekhar Rao family. “I am happy that I have forced Rama Rao to give Rs 1 lakh. Thus, the purpose of Prajavani programme has been served. They have amassed Rs 1 lakh crore of ill-gotten wealth during the previous BRS rule. Steps will be taken to recover the entire amount soon,” he said.

When asked about the BRS party’s ‘Sweda Patram’ countering the State government’s white paper on the State finances, the Chief Minister said the government gave adequate time to the BRS to present their arguments in the Assembly. However, he said former Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao failed to substantiate their claims and also did not allow other MLAs to speak. He termed the BRS white paper as an extension to their speeches in the Assembly.

He mocked Rama Rao for criticising the Congress, stating that the former Minister and other BRS leaders were suffering with ‘withdrawl symptoms’ after losing power.

Further, he clarified that the State government presented the white papers on the State finances only to explain to the people how the State treasury was emptied under the BRS regime in last 10 years. “We hoped to find treasure troves, but were welcomed with empty pots. They took up several unnecessary constructions like the new Secretariat building, upon demolishing functional buildings and now, projecting it as asset creation,” he said. He felt that the old Secretariat buildings and premises should have been used for a hospital or other such purposes, while constructing a new Secretariat building in the vicinity.

Revanth Reddy said with empty treasury, the State government was left with no option, but seek the Central assistance which prompted him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We will explore all options including the pending funds from the Centre to run the State,” he said.

On the Medigadda barrage, the Chief Minister said the State government is committed to conduct a judicial investigation into the allegations and those involved in irregularities will not be spared. The Congress Government on its part had ordered inquiries to ascertain where the huge amounts raised by the previous regime were spent, he said.

In response to BRS leader B Vinod Kumar’s remarks on absence of bullet trains among issues raised by the State government with the Prime Minister, Revanth Reddy said they do need to learn from Vinod Kumar who failed to question the Centre over cancellation of ITIR in Hyderabad and Sainik School in Warangal, both sanctioned to Telangana earlier.