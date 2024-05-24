| Officials Asked To Make School Uniforms Available Before New Academic Year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 04:54 PM

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu instructed the officials to ensure that school uniforms were made available to government school students at the very beginning of the new academic year.

The Collector, who visited the stitching centre run by women self help groups at Dichpally on Friday, asked the officials to take measures to make available uniforms before the commencement of the new academic year beginning on June 12.

“Arrangements should be made to provide school uniforms to all the students before reopening of schools. Officials should also ensure that the quality of the uniforms is maintained,”he said.

The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department awarded the work of stitching school uniforms exclusively to women SHGs or their federations.