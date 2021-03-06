Officials gear up for MLC polls in erstwhile Khammam

A total of 127 polling centres have been set up in 40 locations across the district

Khammam: District administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem are gearing up for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC polls.

According to the Khammam District Collector RV Karnan a total of 127 polling centres have been set up in 40 locations across the district. Arrangements were being made for webcasting of the polling process at 42 centres. At 19 centres, micro observers would monitor the polling process and at 85 centres the polling process would be videographed.

The distribution of voter slips was going on and over 50 per cent voters have been given the voter slips. Around 19 senior citizens, 77 persons with disabilities, polling staff and officials were given postal ballots, Karnan said.

As many as 140 ballot boxes have been dispatched to the district headquarters. Around 12 counters would be set up SR and BGNR College election material distribution centre and nearly 40 Palle Velugu buses would be used to transport the election material to the polling centres.

The Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) were given the first round of training on March 2 and a second round of training is scheduled to be held on March 9 to train them to conduct the election in a smooth manner, he added.

In Kothagudem, as many as 75 Presiding Officers and 75 Assistant Presiding Officers would be given second round training on March 9 to conduct the election. There were a total of 62 polling centres in the district, District Collector MV Reddy said.

