Officials prevent BJP Khammam candidate from meeting NREGS workers

The BJP candidate while campaigning in Wyra constituency on Wednesday wanted to meet the workers in Konijerla mandal and distribute buttermilk to provide relief from the summer heat.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 08:47 PM

Khammam: Revenue officials allegedly prevented BJP Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Tandra Vinod Rao from meeting MG National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers as part of his parliament election campaign.

As he was going to meet the workers engaged in 100-days work in a dried up tank, tahsildar Hussain stopped him from doing so, said a statement from the district BJP. The tahsildar argued that it was not possible to meet the workers without permission.

Vinod Rao’s campaign in-charge is said to have showed permission documents. Meanwhile, Mandal Parishad Development Officer Roja Rani, who was overseeing the works in the tank, also told the BJP activists that they were not allowed to meet the workers without permission.

Vinod Rao argued that it was not right to obstruct election campaigning even though they have prior permissions. BJP election in-charge G Vidyasagar telephoned the district Collector and complained.