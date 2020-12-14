Ohri’s plans to double it’s operations in Hyderabad

The group plans to double its operations in the city taking the count to 40 restaurants by 2025, consolidate its operations across its brand offerings, and foray into other cities

Hyderabad: Ohri’s Group, which started its journey in 1976 with its hotel brand Baseraa, has now 20 restaurants, three hotels and banquet spaces spread across Hyderabad. The group plans to double its operations in the city taking the count to 40 restaurants by 2025, consolidate its operations across its brand offerings, and foray into other cities.

The group with a portfolio of 15 plus brand offerings is keen to increase the footprint and scale these brands further across categories and sees opportunities in the Café space to serve the tea and coffee category.

Ohri’s has a multi-specialty cuisine court hotel with four different restaurants based on varied themes namely Silver Metro, Gufaa, Eatmor and Ming’s Court. Nautanki Gali was developed with a street food theme while Rubaiyat serves North-West frontier dishes and Sahib’s Barbeque brings delicacies of the Hyderabadi Nawab era.

Amar Ohri, executive director, Ohri’s Group told Telangana Today, “We are primarily known for our theme-based restaurants in the country. We see restaurants typically have 5-7 years of life but at Ohri’s we have most of our restaurants in business for more than 10 years. A lot of detailing and design has gone into our thematic restaurants where we have worked with artisans to create the real ambience that customers look for.”

“We will be looking at foraying into Bengaluru and Pune and create 4-5 outlets every year across all these markets. High profile restaurant acquisition opportunities in Bengaluru are also being explored,” he said.

Ohri’s has introduced Uppu, its latest addition that brings traditional recipes of South India cuisines, and rolled out ‘Foodism’ to cater to IT corporates by creating comprehensive food courts for them. It also established Cake Nation to serve cakes and cookies.

