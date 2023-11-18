Old land administration system instead of Dharani disastrous for farmers: CM

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Cheriyal.

Hyderabad: The old land administration system which the Congress leadership sought to bring back would be the bane of the farming community, Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Cheriyal, he said he was stunned to watch CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramaka in a news channel going on record stating that all the 37 columns of the old system would be restored by dispensing with the modifications made with the introduction of Dharani portal. It would be disastrous for land owners, he said, pointing out that farmers would be left at the mercy of greedy outside elements in revenue offices out to extend favours for a price. Farmers would be forced to shell down a part of their benefits such as Rythu Bandhu assistance which were being directly transferred to their accounts now.

One of the notable achievements in Telangana was that it could produce 10,000 doctors a year by setting up at least one medical colleges in every district, he said. No one would have dreamt of a medical college coming up in a place like Jangaon. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sanctioned 157 new medical colleges elsewhere in the country, had ignored Telangana.

Despite many representations, he did not give even a single new medical college to the State, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out, wondering whether Telangana was not part of the country. Modi had meted out the same raw deal to the State even in sanction of new Navodaya schools. Modi had deprived the State of Rs.5,000 crore a year for not yielding to his diktats for fitting meters to agriculture pump sets. There were over 30 lakh pump sets operating in the State. They were the source of dependable irrigation.

The TPCC chief who advocated three hour power supply to the agriculture pump sets, may even venture to enforce it if the Congress was voted to power. He might insist the farmers to install 10 hp pump sets in place of 2 hp and 3 hp pump sets that were in use now.

Replacement of all the existing pump sets with 10hp pump sets would be costing over Rs.30,000 crore. Who would bear the cost involved in the exercise, he asked, adding that Cheriyal would be made a revenue division within a month’s time after the BRS candidate won, and the town would be developed as a hub of educational institutions as well.