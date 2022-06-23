Olympic Day run held in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Mancherial: A run was conducted from IB Chowrasta to Zilla Parishad High School (Boys) in connection with World Olympic Day here on Thursday.

Municipal Vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud was the chief guest of the event. About 300 players and members of various sports associations voluntarily took part in the event.

District Youth and Sports Officer B Srikanth Reddy lit the Olympic cauldron and flagged off to the run. District Olympic Association joint secretary Ramachandram, SC Welfare department executive director Durgaprasad, SBI deputy manager Shyam, TRSSMA district president R Vishnuvardhan Rao were present.