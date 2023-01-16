On Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, here are 5 films of the actor you can watch

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:52 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Hyderabad: On January 16, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi turned 45. Several of his fans and film industry friends sent him birthday wishes on social media. Makkal Selvan received well wishes from everyone, including actors Raashii Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sundeep Kishan, as well as producer Vignesh Shivan.

Sethupathi is regarded as one of the greatest performers of the current age, despite having started out in the business with small roles. He is among the select few actors in the industry that can do justice to any type of role that is offered to them. On his special day, here are some of his best movies you can binge-watch with some popcorn:

Pizza (2012)

In this supernatural mystery thriller film, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, pizza delivery boy Michael (Sethupathi) lands in a mysterious predicament and it causes a dramatic change in his life. Michael goes to deliver a pizza to a customer named Smitha in a bungalow and she requests him to wait downstairs while she goes upstairs to get money for the pizza. Almost immediately, the power goes out, alarming Michael. Michael hears a loud unidentifiable noise from the bedroom upstairs. Going up to investigate, he finds Smitha murdered suspiciously and notices a slice of pizza he delivered is missing. The Tamil film received widespread acclaim from critics and was remade in several other languages.

‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’ (2016)

The Tamil language romantic comedy film was written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy and sees Sethupathi cast opposite Madonna Sebastian. The story revolves around Villupuram-based engineering graduate Yazhini Bakthirajan (Madonna), who leaves for Chennai against her parents’ wishes to pursue a career in the IT sector. When the company she works for shuts down suddenly five months later, she faces financial hardship and is forced to move into a low-cost housing colony while searching for a new job, where her neighbour and rowdy Kathiravan (Sethupathi) resides.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

This neo-noir action thriller film written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, sees Sethupathi cast along with Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Inspired by the Indian folktale ‘Baital Pachisi’, the film tells the story of Vikram, a police inspector who sets out to track down and kill Vedha, a gangster. After Vedha voluntarily surrenders himself, he tells Vikram three stories that change his perceptions of good and evil. The film was remade in Hindi in 2022.

’96 (2018)

Written and directed by C Premkumar, Sethupathi is cast opposite Trisha in this romantic film. The film revolves around the reunion of former students from the batch 1996, 22 years after their graduation. The reunion also serves as an opportunity for two former lovers, Ram and Jaanu, to resolve issues surrounding their breakup. The film was remade in Kannada as ‘99’ (2019), and by Premkumar himself in Telugu as ‘Jaanu’ (2020). It was further listed as one of the ‘All Time 150 Cult Indian Films’ by Behindwoods in March 2020.

Super Deluxe (2019)

Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Ramya Krishnan. As a hyperlink film, it revolves around four groups of individuals who find themselves in the most unexpected predicaments, each poised to experience their destiny, all on one fateful day. The film opened to critical acclaim praising Kumararaja’s direction, storytelling, and screenplay, along with the performances of the leading cast, particularly that of Sethupathi.