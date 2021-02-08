Once there lived a hero named ‘Ravan’ in Karnataka

Archeology enthusiasts have come across an interesting inscription in Kolar district of Karnataka which indicates that the people in the area used to treat a namesake as a hero.

Sangareddy: Mention Ravan, and the image that immediately springs to mind is that of a villainous persona. However, archeology enthusiasts have come across an interesting inscription in Kolar district of Karnataka which indicates that the people in the area used to treat a namesake as a hero. Another Ravan, who lived in a Karnataka village during 8th-9th century , as a Hero.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K R Narasimhan, a retired college professor from Kolar district, said they found a Kannada inscription on a stone at Gandlahalli in Kolar district a few days ago dating back to 8th-9th century AD. This discovery has been brought to the notice of the Director of Epigraphy, Mysore, for decoding, he said, adding that it was an epitaph to Ravan, a warrior.

Since wars between local rulers for cattle was common in those days, Ravan had fought against their rivals to protect their cattle herd during the period in one such war, Narisimhan said, pointing out that the rulers had probably given the responsibility of protecting the cattle to warriors like Ravan, who were idolised as heroes subsequently.

During one such battle at Bhangavadi, he defeated his rivals and brought the cattle herd back to the village, but died of the arrow injuries he had sustained in the war. Ravan, a native of Koṅgiyūr, can be seen holding a knife in right hand and bow in his left. The portrait engraved on a blackstone depicts that four arrows had pierced through his body.

In memory of his death, the local rulers may have placed the epitach, Narasimhan said. According to the inscription, Ravan fought like a warrior before he died at the hands of rivals.

Narasimhan said they found at least 70 such epitaphs dedicated to warriors in Kolar and surrounding districts. Prominently, Western Gangas and Banas were involved in such wars in Kolar area. Nodambas, the Samantha rulers under Western Gangas, had fought several wars with Banas on behalf of Western Gangas here.

